KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.