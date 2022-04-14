FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $8,562,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 708,771 shares of company stock worth $81,302,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

