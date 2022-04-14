Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

