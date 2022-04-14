FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $54.79 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

