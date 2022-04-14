FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 421 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,472,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

