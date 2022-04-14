Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last quarter.
About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.