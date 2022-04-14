Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

