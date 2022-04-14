Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

