IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,872,000 after purchasing an additional 840,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $93.60 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.29.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.92.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

