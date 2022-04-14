Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 217,496 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217,496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $58.28 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.