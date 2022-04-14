Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,703,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.