Cwm LLC Invests $203,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,563,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2,320.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 81,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,063,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.