Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 92.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 43.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 914,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.24.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

