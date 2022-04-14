Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

