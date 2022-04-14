14,092 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AGCO by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.40 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

