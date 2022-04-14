Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $125.27 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

