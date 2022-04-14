Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

