Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

