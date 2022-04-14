Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.