Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.74 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 473.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of GMS worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 25,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

NYSE GMS opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.