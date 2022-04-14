Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after buying an additional 507,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,723,000 after buying an additional 434,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

