Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 286,705 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

SASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.