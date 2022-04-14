Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 320 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

NASDAQ:VC opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.