Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stake Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 135,619 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

