Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.