Fifth Third Bancorp Has $486,000 Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iStar were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iStar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after purchasing an additional 303,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 111,686 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iStar by 273.7% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 749,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iStar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iStar by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 816,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 231,041 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

