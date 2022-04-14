D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,397,000 after buying an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NYCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

