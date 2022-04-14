Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

