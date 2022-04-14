Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Orca Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.1% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

