Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 53 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 93,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,590,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 120,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.07. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

