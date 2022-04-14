Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

