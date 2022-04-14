Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Microsoft stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

