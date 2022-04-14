Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $421.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.04. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $366.23 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

