Stone Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,250 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.07.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

