Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 1,296 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

