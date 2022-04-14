Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 402 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.62 and its 200 day moving average is $311.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.