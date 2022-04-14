Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $103.87 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 105,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

