Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,762 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $374,009,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $287.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

