Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 27,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,086,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,098,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $170.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

