Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after buying an additional 1,325,741 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

