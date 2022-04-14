Fifth Third Bancorp Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Natera were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,661 in the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.08.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

