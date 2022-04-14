Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Livent were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Livent by 44.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 582,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,264.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

