Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 677 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Olin were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Olin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Olin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

