Fifth Third Bancorp Has $508,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,180,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,853,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,584,000 after acquiring an additional 730,834 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

