iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

