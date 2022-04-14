Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 7,380 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 59.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

