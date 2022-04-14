Fifth Third Bancorp Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after purchasing an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after purchasing an additional 657,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $23,807,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLF opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

