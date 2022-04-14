Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after buying an additional 216,433 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 139,691 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

