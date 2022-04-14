Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.57.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

