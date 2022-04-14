Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 53.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

