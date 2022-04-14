Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.